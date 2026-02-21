Supreme Court Ruling Unsettles India-US Trade Dynamics

The US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the global tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump has sparked significant political backlash within India. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, intensified his critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the India-US interim trade deal.

Gandhi, in a post on X, accused PM Modi of being 'compromised' and claimed his 'betrayal now stands exposed.' He argued that the Prime Minister seems incapable of renegotiating the trade deal, asserting that Modi would 'surrender again.' The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision deemed that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs.

Donald Trump labeled the court's decision as a 'terrible one' and announced his intention to issue an executive order for a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. In response, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned India's urgency in securing an interim trade deal before the apex court's verdict could have influenced terms.

Chaturvedi highlighted on X that the tariff on trade now stands at 10% post-court intervention, while US imports to India remain at zero. She praised Brazil for upholding its trade sovereignty and described the US court's ruling as a validation. She criticized the Indian government, noting the decision to finalize the trade deal impacted energy purchases and farmers' interests.

In another post, Chaturvedi commented on India's stance towards purchasing Russian oil, noting that China continues to benefit from cheap oil amid a 10% tariff. In contrast, India, facing the same tariff, lacks the leverage to secure advantageous oil deals, attributing this constraint to the trade strategy executed by India's Trade Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)