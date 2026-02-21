Tragedy Strikes: Two Young Sisters Found Dead in Pond

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Rampur Daheliya village when two sisters tragically drowned after entering a pond to collect water chestnuts. The young girls, Priyanka (12) and Arushi (13), went missing until their bodies were discovered by the State Disaster Response Force during an extensive search operation.

The girls, along with another, Janhvi (14), entered the pond on a fateful Friday afternoon. While Janhvi was promptly rescued by vigilant villagers, the fate of Priyanka and Arushi remained uncertain until the following day. The police confirmed the discovery of their bodies on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West), Martand Prakash Singh, detailed the rescue efforts involving SDRF and flood relief teams. "The bodies of both missing girls have been recovered. They have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway," he stated.

