Corruption Crackdown: BJP MLA Caught in Bribery Scandal
BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by the Gadag Lokayukta police. The bribe was related to construction works under the Minor Irrigation Department. Lamani's assistants were also apprehended in the ongoing investigation.
In a significant corruption crackdown, BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by the Lokayukta police in Gadag. The operation was launched following a complaint by a contractor involved in a government project.
The bribery demand, reportedly amounting to Rs 11 lakh, was associated with projects under the Minor Irrigation Department, including the construction of road retaining walls. The operation by the authorities is being lauded as a significant step in tackling corruption in the public sector.
In addition to Lamani, his aides, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik, have also been detained as part of the ongoing investigation. The Lokayukta has confirmed that further inquiries are being conducted to ensure accountability and justice in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
