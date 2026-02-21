Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: BJP MLA Caught in Bribery Scandal

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by the Gadag Lokayukta police. The bribe was related to construction works under the Minor Irrigation Department. Lamani's assistants were also apprehended in the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:50 IST
Corruption Crackdown: BJP MLA Caught in Bribery Scandal
bribery
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant corruption crackdown, BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by the Lokayukta police in Gadag. The operation was launched following a complaint by a contractor involved in a government project.

The bribery demand, reportedly amounting to Rs 11 lakh, was associated with projects under the Minor Irrigation Department, including the construction of road retaining walls. The operation by the authorities is being lauded as a significant step in tackling corruption in the public sector.

In addition to Lamani, his aides, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik, have also been detained as part of the ongoing investigation. The Lokayukta has confirmed that further inquiries are being conducted to ensure accountability and justice in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Regulation

Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Reg...

 Global
2
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
3
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
4
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026