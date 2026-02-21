Left Menu

Partha Chatterjee Reconnects with Constituency on International Mother Language Day

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee revisited his constituency after over three years post bail release related to the SSC recruitment scam. Celebrating International Mother Language Day, he reconnected with voters in Behala Paschim, addressing local issues while avoiding discussions about future elections.

Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:48 IST
Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee made a notable appearance in his Behala Paschim assembly constituency, reconnecting with locals on International Mother Language Day after more than three years.

Once a pivotal figure in TMC, Chatterjee had been embroiled in the SSC recruitment scam investigation, leading to his arrest and an extended jail term. He avoided commenting on his future electoral ambitions but emphasized his ongoing engagement with constituents' concerns, promising uninterrupted services.

Chatterjee expressed support for recent state government initiatives aimed at social welfare but underscored the importance of sustainable job creation over temporary economic measures.

