DHS Shutdown Halts PreCheck, Global Entry Programs

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will suspend its PreCheck and Global Entry programs starting Sunday due to a partial agency shutdown. This measure comes as Congress failed to allocate funds, prompting DHS to redirect staff and resources towards general security at entry points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 09:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is set to suspend its PreCheck and Global Entry programs beginning Sunday, as reported by the Washington Post. The temporary halt stems from a partial agency shutdown precipitated by congressional impasse over immigration reforms.

A DHS spokesperson confirmed that the suspension starts at 6 a.m. ET on Sunday. The decision is part of the department's emergency measures to shift staffing resources, following Congress's failure to deliver additional funds. Secretary Kristi Noem stated that the agency prioritizes the 'general traveling population' at entry points amidst these financial constraints.

These programs, which expedite security and customs clearance for certain travelers, are paused as the DHS navigates funding shortages. In response, the Trump administration has also commanded the suspension of FEMA aid worker deployments to disaster-stricken areas.

