Calls for Investigation Intensify Following Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Waris Pathan and Rohit Pawar call for an investigation into the plane crash incident involving Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar. Concerns over potential conspiracies and political motives have emerged, urging authorities to look into the matter. Ajit Pawar's tragic death continues to spark political debates in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:26 IST
On Saturday, Waris Pathan emphasized the legitimacy of an investigation into the plane crash incident involving senior Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar. During a conversation with ANI, Pathan supported the family's request for a probe, stating, "If his family wants an investigation, there is nothing wrong."

Rohit Pawar, a relative, has also been vocal, raising questions about the tragic event. The crash, which claimed Ajit Pawar's life on January 28, occurred as the aircraft attempted to land at Baramati airport in Pune. Rohit insists that the concerns regarding the incident should be thoroughly addressed.

Although sources confirm that the investigation follows stringent international protocols, accusations of political exploitation have surfaced. Calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to personally engage have intensified, with critics speculating potential political or commercial conspiracies behind the incident.

