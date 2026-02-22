Security Breach Ends in Fatal Shooting at Mar-a-Lago

A security breach at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort resulted in a fatal shooting early Sunday. A man, reportedly in his early 20s and armed with a shotgun, was confronted by the U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement at the resort's north gate.

Officials stated that the suspect ignored directives to drop his weapon and instead raised it to a shooting position, leading officers to open fire. He was shot and declared dead at the scene, while no officers were injured during the confrontation.

The incident comes amid rising political violence in the U.S. The FBI has taken over the investigation, as citizens express growing concern over the safety of public figures and political activists.