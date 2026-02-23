Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

The Kerala Assembly witnessed uproarious protests as opposition parties demonstrated against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the controversial Sabarimala gold theft case. The assembly descended into chaos when opposition MLAs, vocally denouncing the government, stormed the well of the house.

The protest was sparked by the February 18 release of Sabarimala case accused Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. He emerged from Poojappura Central Prison on bail after 41 days of judicial remand following his arrest by the Crime Branch on January 9. The court granted bail on allegations of gold misappropriation from temple sculptures.

Rajeevaru faces charges of criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy, and violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case centers on suspicions regarding 4.54 kilograms of missing gold from sacred artefacts. The issue originated from a 1998 donation by Vijay Mallya intended for temple gilding, with discrepancies surfacing over the years.