Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Opposition parties in Kerala's Assembly protested against the LDF government regarding the Sabarimala gold theft. Accused chief priest Rajeevaru secured bail after 41 days of remand, leading to a heated assembly disturbance. The case involves alleged misappropriation of temple gold, originally donated by Vijay Mallya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:36 IST
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Kerala Legislative Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly witnessed uproarious protests as opposition parties demonstrated against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the controversial Sabarimala gold theft case. The assembly descended into chaos when opposition MLAs, vocally denouncing the government, stormed the well of the house.

The protest was sparked by the February 18 release of Sabarimala case accused Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. He emerged from Poojappura Central Prison on bail after 41 days of judicial remand following his arrest by the Crime Branch on January 9. The court granted bail on allegations of gold misappropriation from temple sculptures.

Rajeevaru faces charges of criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy, and violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case centers on suspicions regarding 4.54 kilograms of missing gold from sacred artefacts. The issue originated from a 1998 donation by Vijay Mallya intended for temple gilding, with discrepancies surfacing over the years.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026