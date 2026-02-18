Vijay Mallya's Legal Limbo: Uncertainty Over Return to India
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering, informed the Bombay High Court that he cannot return to India as he lacks a valid passport and is barred from leaving the UK. Mallya has filed petitions challenging his fugitive status and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, embroiled in fraud and money laundering cases, communicated to the Bombay High Court his inability to return to India, citing the absence of a valid passport and legal restrictions from the UK.
His counsel, Amit Desai, conveyed that Mallya is unable to provide a precise date for his return, primarily due to his passport revocation and court mandates in England and Wales that prohibit him from departing.
Mallya, who left India in 2016, is contesting a fugitive economic offender label and the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. The court has directed the Union government to respond to Mallya's statement, scheduling a hearing next month.
