Vijay Mallya's Legal Showdown: Passport Revocation and UK Legal Barriers

Vijay Mallya, an Indian businessman, informed the Bombay High Court of his inability to return to India due to his revoked passport and legal restrictions in the UK. Mallya, facing charges of financial misconduct, challenges his fugitive economic offender status and the related law's constitutionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:56 IST
Vijay Mallya, the embattled businessman, has told the Bombay High Court that he cannot commit to a timeline for returning to India. His passport was revoked, and he is legally barred from leaving the UK, as argued by his counsel, Amit Desai, in a statement submitted to Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad.

Since relocating to the UK in 2016, Mallya has faced intense scrutiny as a fugitive economic offender. He's petitioned the high court to challenge both this status and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. Despite being unable to leave England, his legal team insists his presence in India isn't necessary for court proceedings.

The Union government is now tasked with responding to Mallya's claims, with the court scheduled to revisit the matter next month. Mallya was officially declared a fugitive in January 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after leaving India in 2016 amid allegations of financial fraud.

