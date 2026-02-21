Left Menu

AI Summit Disrupted: Political Showdown at Bharat Mandapam

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Congress for being 'anti-youth' following a protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit. The protest, involving shirtless protesters, aimed at Prime Minister Modi, was condemned by exhibitors and slammed by BJP MP Sambit Patra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:02 IST
AI Summit Disrupted: Political Showdown at Bharat Mandapam
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious turn of events, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lashed out at the Congress, labeling it 'anti-youth' after the Indian Youth Congress disrupted the AI Impact Summit with a protest. The protest, staged at Bharat Mandapam, drew condemnation from exhibitors who branded the act as 'shameful.'

During the high-profile AI Summit, which showcased a range of innovative technical solutions, the enthusiasm remained high on its fifth day despite the protest. Congress cadres performed a shirtless demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of tarnishing the nation's identity. The move resulted in police detentions.

BJP MP Sambit Patra also criticized the Congress for this interruption, describing the party as 'shameless, topless, and brainless,' and labeled Rahul Gandhi as a 'traitor.' The protesters face serious charges and are due in court following their arrest by Delhi Police.

TRENDING

1
Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

 Russia
3
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026