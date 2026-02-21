AI Summit Disrupted: Political Showdown at Bharat Mandapam

In a contentious turn of events, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lashed out at the Congress, labeling it 'anti-youth' after the Indian Youth Congress disrupted the AI Impact Summit with a protest. The protest, staged at Bharat Mandapam, drew condemnation from exhibitors who branded the act as 'shameful.'

During the high-profile AI Summit, which showcased a range of innovative technical solutions, the enthusiasm remained high on its fifth day despite the protest. Congress cadres performed a shirtless demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of tarnishing the nation's identity. The move resulted in police detentions.

BJP MP Sambit Patra also criticized the Congress for this interruption, describing the party as 'shameless, topless, and brainless,' and labeled Rahul Gandhi as a 'traitor.' The protesters face serious charges and are due in court following their arrest by Delhi Police.