Left Menu

IYC's Dramatic Protest at AI Impact Summit Raises Eyebrows

The Indian Youth Congress protested at the AI Impact Summit to highlight what they claim is a 'compromised' Prime Minister. They allege that their demonstrations are met with force and political targeting. Issues raised include youth unemployment, the Epstein files, and a sudden India-US trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:16 IST
IYC's Dramatic Protest at AI Impact Summit Raises Eyebrows
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest at the AI Impact Summit, labeling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'compromised'. They accused the government of politically targeting their leaders and using excessive force against peaceful protesters.

During a press conference, IYC leaders alleged that their nationwide protests have faced lathi-charges. They highlighted issues such as youth unemployment and questioned the India-US trade deal's sudden announcement, linking it with the Epstein files controversy.

IYC senior leaders stated that their actions aim to draw governmental attention to youth-related issues. They decried malicious prosecution against party leaders, with allegations of wrongful arrests and detentions, asserting that they would legally fight back against these measures.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-Fiji to play home matches in Nations Championship in Britain

Rugby-Fiji to play home matches in Nations Championship in Britain

 Global
2
India grants Brazil access to Traditional Knowledge Digital Library

India grants Brazil access to Traditional Knowledge Digital Library

 India
3
Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of first accused in Sabarimala ghee misappropriation case

Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of first accused in Sabarimala ghee...

 India
4
Indian women''s team beats Perth Azzurri

Indian women''s team beats Perth Azzurri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026