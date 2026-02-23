IYC's Dramatic Protest at AI Impact Summit Raises Eyebrows

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest at the AI Impact Summit, labeling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'compromised'. They accused the government of politically targeting their leaders and using excessive force against peaceful protesters.

During a press conference, IYC leaders alleged that their nationwide protests have faced lathi-charges. They highlighted issues such as youth unemployment and questioned the India-US trade deal's sudden announcement, linking it with the Epstein files controversy.

IYC senior leaders stated that their actions aim to draw governmental attention to youth-related issues. They decried malicious prosecution against party leaders, with allegations of wrongful arrests and detentions, asserting that they would legally fight back against these measures.