IYC's Dramatic Protest at AI Impact Summit Raises Eyebrows
The Indian Youth Congress protested at the AI Impact Summit to highlight what they claim is a 'compromised' Prime Minister. They allege that their demonstrations are met with force and political targeting. Issues raised include youth unemployment, the Epstein files, and a sudden India-US trade deal.
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest at the AI Impact Summit, labeling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'compromised'. They accused the government of politically targeting their leaders and using excessive force against peaceful protesters.
During a press conference, IYC leaders alleged that their nationwide protests have faced lathi-charges. They highlighted issues such as youth unemployment and questioned the India-US trade deal's sudden announcement, linking it with the Epstein files controversy.
IYC senior leaders stated that their actions aim to draw governmental attention to youth-related issues. They decried malicious prosecution against party leaders, with allegations of wrongful arrests and detentions, asserting that they would legally fight back against these measures.
