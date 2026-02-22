Farmers Rally Against India-US Trade Deal Amid Controversy

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has issued a call to action for farmers across India to host public meetings in villages to discuss its demands opposing the India-US interim trade deal.

In an open letter scheduled for presentation at village meetings prior to March 9, the day Parliament's Budget Session resumes, the SKM has implored President Droupadi Murmu to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the trade agreement. They demand the dismissal of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for allegedly opening agriculture to multinational exploitation and call for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to retract a January letter ending bonuses for paddy and wheat farmers.

Asserting that the India-US interim trade deal jeopardizes India's economic sovereignty, the SKM plans protest processions to local post offices across India, aiming to dispatch the open letter to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The farmers' organization argues the trade terms benefit US interests to the detriment of the Indian economy and farming sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)