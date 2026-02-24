US Military Intercepts Last Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Tanker

The US military has successfully intercepted the Bertha, a sanctioned oil tanker linked to Venezuela, in the Indian Ocean. This comes after the vessel attempted to evade a quarantine ordered by former President Trump, aimed at halting illicit oil transport from the South American nation.

The Bertha is flagged to the Cook Islands and carries US sanctions related to Venezuela and Iran. It was identified as the last of 16 tankers connected to Venezuela's oil operations, which had previously attempted to flee following the capture of the country's ex-leader, Nicolas Maduro.

According to TankerTrackers.com, the ship was laden with 1.9 million barrels of crude oil, having previously received Iranian oil for deliveries to China. The Pentagon's actions are seen as part of broader efforts to gain control of Venezuelan oil resources under the Trump administration.

