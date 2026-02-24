Richard Pybus Appointed Afghanistan Cricket Head Coach
Richard Pybus, a highly experienced international cricket coach, has been appointed as the head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team. Pybus is set to lead the team ahead of their series against Sri Lanka in March. Notably, Pybus has had a successful career with significant achievements in coaching.
England-born Richard Pybus has been named the new head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team, succeeding Jonathan Trott following the team's exit from the T20 World Cup.
Pybus, known for his exceptional coaching history, will assume his role in preparation for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka in the UAE next month. The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced this appointment, expressing their enthusiasm for Pybus joining AfghanAtalan.
With achievements like guiding Pakistan to the ICC World Cup final and leading the West Indies to a landmark treble win in 2016, Pybus boasts a remarkable track record. His extensive experience spans roles in South African and Bangladesh cricket, and he has played a pivotal role in shaping key international players.
