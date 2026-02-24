Left Menu

Richard Pybus Appointed Afghanistan Cricket Head Coach

Richard Pybus, a highly experienced international cricket coach, has been appointed as the head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team. Pybus is set to lead the team ahead of their series against Sri Lanka in March. Notably, Pybus has had a successful career with significant achievements in coaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:59 IST
Richard Pybus Appointed Afghanistan Cricket Head Coach
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

England-born Richard Pybus has been named the new head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team, succeeding Jonathan Trott following the team's exit from the T20 World Cup.

Pybus, known for his exceptional coaching history, will assume his role in preparation for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka in the UAE next month. The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced this appointment, expressing their enthusiasm for Pybus joining AfghanAtalan.

With achievements like guiding Pakistan to the ICC World Cup final and leading the West Indies to a landmark treble win in 2016, Pybus boasts a remarkable track record. His extensive experience spans roles in South African and Bangladesh cricket, and he has played a pivotal role in shaping key international players.

TRENDING

1
Green Party's Urdu Campaign Video Sparks Electoral Debate in Manchester

Green Party's Urdu Campaign Video Sparks Electoral Debate in Manchester

 United Kingdom
2
Canada Confronts OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Protocols Amid Mass Shooting Concerns

Canada Confronts OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Protocols Amid Mass Shooting Con...

 Global
3
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

 India
4
Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026