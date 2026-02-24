U.S. Forces Seize Sanctioned Oil Tanker in Indian Ocean

The United States has seized a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, marking the third recent interdiction in the area, according to a Pentagon statement on Tuesday.

Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro last month, the U.S. has intensified its crackdown on sanctioned vessels associated with Venezuela, a prominent member of OPEC.

The oil tanker Bertha, linked to Shanghai Legendary Ship Management Company Limited, was targeted due to links with Iran-related sanctions, according to U.S. authorities, and was recently tracked from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean.

