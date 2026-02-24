U.S. Forces Seize Sanctioned Oil Tanker in Indian Ocean
U.S. military forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, the third such action in the region. The vessel, linked to Shanghai Legendary Ship Management, defied Iran-related sanctions. The move follows escalated actions against Venezuelan President Maduro and sanctioned vessels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:02 IST
The United States has seized a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, marking the third recent interdiction in the area, according to a Pentagon statement on Tuesday.
Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro last month, the U.S. has intensified its crackdown on sanctioned vessels associated with Venezuela, a prominent member of OPEC.
The oil tanker Bertha, linked to Shanghai Legendary Ship Management Company Limited, was targeted due to links with Iran-related sanctions, according to U.S. authorities, and was recently tracked from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Military Intercepts Last Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Tanker
Venezuelan Oil Exports Surge with New Supertanker Charters
Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty: Freedom for Hundreds
CORRECTED-Nearly 2,200 people have benefitted under new Venezuela amnesty law: lawmaker
EU's Kallas says will propose to lift sanctions on Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez