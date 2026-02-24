Left Menu

U.S. Forces Seize Sanctioned Oil Tanker in Indian Ocean

U.S. military forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, the third such action in the region. The vessel, linked to Shanghai Legendary Ship Management, defied Iran-related sanctions. The move follows escalated actions against Venezuelan President Maduro and sanctioned vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:02 IST
U.S. Forces Seize Sanctioned Oil Tanker in Indian Ocean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has seized a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, marking the third recent interdiction in the area, according to a Pentagon statement on Tuesday.

Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro last month, the U.S. has intensified its crackdown on sanctioned vessels associated with Venezuela, a prominent member of OPEC.

The oil tanker Bertha, linked to Shanghai Legendary Ship Management Company Limited, was targeted due to links with Iran-related sanctions, according to U.S. authorities, and was recently tracked from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

