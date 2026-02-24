Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha': Unleashing Powers in Pokhran

The Indian Army has demonstrated its formidable operational capabilities in the vast deserts of Rajasthan's Pokhran with the mega wargame 'Agni Varsha'. The exercise featured a diverse array of unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems, and precision strike rockets showcasing advanced military technology.

Troops from the Army's Southern Command engaged in this strategic drill, validating their preparedness against security threats. The exercise highlighted the coordinated use of combined arms, precision long-range fires, and a network-enabled command and control structure.

With representation from 25 countries, foreign defense journalists witnessed the Integrated Manoeuvre Force, including T-90 tanks and Apache helicopters. The maneuvers underscored the Army's commitment to technology infusion and indigenization, reaffirming its readiness for decisive operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)