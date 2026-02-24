Left Menu

Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha': Unleashing Powers in Pokhran

The Indian Army showcased its operational readiness through a major exercise named 'Agni Varsha' in Rajasthan. Featuring drones and advanced artillery, the drill emphasized technology integration and indigenization. Foreign journalists observed the demonstration which highlighted the Army's capability for swift and coordinated operations aligned with national security goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:25 IST
Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha': Unleashing Powers in Pokhran
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has demonstrated its formidable operational capabilities in the vast deserts of Rajasthan's Pokhran with the mega wargame 'Agni Varsha'. The exercise featured a diverse array of unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems, and precision strike rockets showcasing advanced military technology.

Troops from the Army's Southern Command engaged in this strategic drill, validating their preparedness against security threats. The exercise highlighted the coordinated use of combined arms, precision long-range fires, and a network-enabled command and control structure.

With representation from 25 countries, foreign defense journalists witnessed the Integrated Manoeuvre Force, including T-90 tanks and Apache helicopters. The maneuvers underscored the Army's commitment to technology infusion and indigenization, reaffirming its readiness for decisive operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Start: Teenage Prodigy Kartik Singh Shines in '72 The League'

Thrilling Start: Teenage Prodigy Kartik Singh Shines in '72 The League'

 Sudan
2
Double Tragedy: Suspected Double Murder Shocks Koraput

Double Tragedy: Suspected Double Murder Shocks Koraput

 India
3
ESIC Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Launch of Free Annual Health Check-ups

ESIC Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Launch of Free Annual Health Check-ups

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Ambassadorship in France Under Scrutiny

Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Ambassadorship in France Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026