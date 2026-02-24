Life Threat to MP's Former BJP MLA: Hunt for Facebook Culprit

A life threat against former Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi, nephew of former Union minister Uma Bharti, has been reported by the police on Tuesday. Reportedly, a threatening message was posted on Facebook, sparking a police investigation to trace the source of the threat.

Inspector Chandrajeet Singh Yadav revealed that the intimidating post was made on February 22, prompting a complaint by Lodhi's spouse, Umita Lodhi, who is also the president of the Tikamgarh district panchayat. The authorities have registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under several clauses of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The search intensifies to uncover the identity of the Facebook account-holder responsible for the threat. Lodhi, representing the Khargapur constituency, secured his MLA position during the 2018 assembly elections. He currently resides in Tikamgarh to oversee the ongoing proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)