AfD Under Siege: Cronyism Allegations Stir Political Storm in Germany

The head of Germany's far-right AfD party, Alice Weidel, vehemently rejected allegations of cronyism following a barrage of media reports. These reports accuse state lawmakers of employing partners or relatives of colleagues in publicly funded offices, a practice the party previously condemned among rival parties.

Weidel, addressing reporters in Berlin, stated that internal investigations have shown no evidence of misconduct. She emphasized that the accusations are baseless and reaffirmed the party's openness to discussing equitable legislative changes across all political factions, stressing the importance of hiring qualified personnel.

German lawmakers are generally barred from hiring close family, but employing colleagues' relatives isn't illegal. Despite the AfD dismissing the reports as a media ploy, the controversy has reignited calls for government action, particularly with upcoming state elections. Chancellor Friedrich Merz hinted at potential legislative intervention if abuses continue, while Lower House speaker Julia Kloeckner underlined the need for political decency and rule enforcement to prevent nepotism and self-dealing.

