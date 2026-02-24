Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe

The BJP organized a protest outside the Kerala Chief Minister's residence, demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged Sabarimala gold theft. Accusing the ruling and opposition parties of politicizing the issue, BJP leaders called for a credible probe to uncover the truth and protect cultural heritage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Tuesday outside the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, pressing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold loss case. Addressing the crowd, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized that the party fervently stands against any attack on the land's faith and culture. He accused both the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) - and the opposition Congress of exploiting the Sabarimala issue for political gains.

Chandrasekhar pointed out that six months had lapsed since the gold theft from the revered hill shrine was exposed, yet the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had not pinpointed those responsible. Critics allege that the arrest of the temple's chief priest, or tantri, was an effort to mislead public opinion. Chandrasekhar warned that any tactics by the chief minister to deceive the populace would not succeed, demanding that the case be transferred to the CBI and that related past cases be reassessed.

Former Union Minister V Muraleedharan echoed these calls, condemning both ruling and opposition members for disrespecting the Sabarimala tantri over the gold controversy. Muraleedharan questioned the impartiality of the SIT and urged for investigations into potential ministerial complicity. The demonstration saw participation from several BJP luminaries, including P K Krishnadas, S Suresh, and others, underscoring the urgency for a transparent and independent investigation.

