Swift Recovery: Haryana's Response to IDFC First Bank Fraud
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the recovery of nearly Rs 556 crore in the IDFC First Bank fraud case within 24 hours. The state's Anti-Corruption Bureau is actively investigating the case, with a special committee established to fix responsibility and ensure transparency in addressing banking irregularities.
In a swift response to the IDFC First Bank fraud, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini informed the Assembly of the recovery of approximately Rs 556 crore, including Rs 22 crore in interest, in just 24 hours. The state's Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated an investigation, and a special committee has been formed to determine accountability.
The bank's Chandigarh branch was primarily involved in the Rs 590 crore fraud, allegedly due to collusion among middle and lower-level employees. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh have called for a CBI probe, while the government is pushing for swift action against all responsible parties.
A senior official confirmed that an FIR covers charges under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The government de-empanelled IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank from government business, emphasizing transparency and accountability in financial dealings.
