Left Menu

Press Revamp: Bangladesh's Presidential Office Gets Media Makeover

Bangladesh's President Shahabuddin regains a dedicated press wing at his office under PM Tarique Rahman's new administration. Mohammad Sarwar Alam is reinstated as press secretary after the previous interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, had abolished the role. This move marks a significant shift in the nation's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:22 IST
Press Revamp: Bangladesh's Presidential Office Gets Media Makeover
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's President Mohammad Shahabuddin has been re-equipped with a designated press wing, thanks to the move taken by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's administration. The reinstatement arrives after the press wing was dismantled by the former interim government under Muhammad Yunus.

The Public Administration Ministry announced Mohammad Sarwar Alam's reappointment as the president's press secretary. Alam is set to serve for one year, returning to a role he was removed from after the 2024 regime change. Alongside, additional staffing changes were reversed, including the restoration of ceremonial photography assignments.

This development follows Shahabuddin's claims in a Kalerkantha interview that Yunus had attempted to displace him during the interim regime's tenure. Shahabuddin became Bangladesh's 22nd president in April 2023 amidst ongoing political machinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
2
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global
3
Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

 Global
4
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026