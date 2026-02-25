Press Revamp: Bangladesh's Presidential Office Gets Media Makeover

Bangladesh's President Mohammad Shahabuddin has been re-equipped with a designated press wing, thanks to the move taken by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's administration. The reinstatement arrives after the press wing was dismantled by the former interim government under Muhammad Yunus.

The Public Administration Ministry announced Mohammad Sarwar Alam's reappointment as the president's press secretary. Alam is set to serve for one year, returning to a role he was removed from after the 2024 regime change. Alongside, additional staffing changes were reversed, including the restoration of ceremonial photography assignments.

This development follows Shahabuddin's claims in a Kalerkantha interview that Yunus had attempted to displace him during the interim regime's tenure. Shahabuddin became Bangladesh's 22nd president in April 2023 amidst ongoing political machinations.

