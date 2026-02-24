Left Menu

Campus Controversy: ABVP Protests Event at Azim Premji University

The ABVP protested at Azim Premji University, alleging an event promoted separatism. They accused the university of anti-national activities, especially regarding Jammu and Kashmir. The university denied hosting the event, and police have detained protesters for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:15 IST
Campus Controversy: ABVP Protests Event at Azim Premji University
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a demonstration on Tuesday against Azim Premji University, claiming an event there supported separatism concerning Jammu and Kashmir. The activists used black ink to smear the university's nameplate and alleged that the event had an agenda to divide India.

The programme, reportedly organized by the All India Students' Association (AISA), focused on the Kunan-Poshpora incident. ABVP members argued it spread anti-national sentiments, suggesting that the controversial event promoted the notion of Jammu and Kashmir's detachment from India.

The university stated that the event wasn't officially organized or endorsed by the administration. In response to the protests, the Bengaluru Rural District Police detained demonstrators to maintain order while further inquiry into the incident continues. The ABVP has sought intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for further action.

