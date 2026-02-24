Left Menu

Eminent Figures Condemn 'Shirtless Spectacle' at AI Summit

A protest by the Congress youth wing at the AI Impact Summit drew condemnation from 277 prominent individuals, who labeled it a 'premeditated act of sabotage.' They emphasized the protest's negative impact on India's global image and called for rejecting such political tactics.

A protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit has been condemned by 277 eminent personalities, including former judges and diplomats, as an 'unpardonable spectacle.' They argue it was not a spontaneous dissent but a planned disruption aimed at staining India's global reputation.

The protest, characterized by its 'shirtless' nature, was held at the Bharat Mandapam, where participants displayed anti-government slogans. This act was labeled a 'scripted tantrum' and criticized for prioritizing personal optics over national prestige.

The signatories assert that genuine political opposition should challenge policies through rigorous debate rather than resorting to public humiliation, which they claim damages India's image on the international stage.

