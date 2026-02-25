Thailand Moves Closer to New Government with Election Certification
Thailand's election commission has certified nearly 400 seats in the general election, bringing the country closer to forming a new government. The certification of 95% of seats is required to convene a new parliament, which will elect a prime minister. Allegations of electoral irregularities remain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
The Election Commission of Thailand has certified almost 400 parliamentary seats following the country's general election, as reported by a source within the poll body and local media.
This development represents a significant progression towards the establishment of a new government, with 396 constituency seats confirmed in the 500-member lower house. The commission will announce the certification formally soon.
Once at least 95% of the seats, or 475, are certified, a new parliament must convene within 15 days to elect a prime minister. Allegations of election irregularities persist, casting a shadow over the certification process.