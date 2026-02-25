Thailand Moves Closer to New Government with Election Certification

The Election Commission of Thailand has certified almost 400 parliamentary seats following the country's general election, as reported by a source within the poll body and local media.

This development represents a significant progression towards the establishment of a new government, with 396 constituency seats confirmed in the 500-member lower house. The commission will announce the certification formally soon.

Once at least 95% of the seats, or 475, are certified, a new parliament must convene within 15 days to elect a prime minister. Allegations of election irregularities persist, casting a shadow over the certification process.