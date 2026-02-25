Legendary CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away at 101

R Nallakannu, the veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away on Wednesday. He was receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Party sources confirmed that he was 101 years old at the time of his passing. Despite efforts by medical professionals, organ failure led to his demise.

A hospital bulletin announced that he departed at 1.55 PM on February 25, 2026, marking the end of a significant chapter in Indian political history.