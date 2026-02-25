Left Menu

Legendary CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away at 101

Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu passed away on February 25, 2026, at the age of 101 due to organ failure. The sad event occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he received intensive care.

  • Country:
  • India

R Nallakannu, the veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away on Wednesday. He was receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Party sources confirmed that he was 101 years old at the time of his passing. Despite efforts by medical professionals, organ failure led to his demise.

A hospital bulletin announced that he departed at 1.55 PM on February 25, 2026, marking the end of a significant chapter in Indian political history.

