Uttarakhand Tension: Assault on Muslim Worshiper Sparks Outcry

Amid rising communal tensions, an incident in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, has drawn widespread condemnation after an elderly Muslim man was allegedly attacked for offering namaz near a temple. The Congress accuses the Narendra Modi government of fostering an environment of hate, leading to such tragic incidents.

The victim, Shahid, a daily-wage worker, claimed he had been praying at a distance from the temple, yet was coerced to chant religious slogans by his attackers. A viral video captures the assault, in which the accused brutally beat him with sticks, marking yet another disturbing incident shared across social media platforms.

High-profile Congress figures, including general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain and spokesperson Shama Mohamed, have criticized the ruling party's ideological stance, urging swift governmental action to protect minorities and maintain constitutional rights. Calls for immediate justice and community peacekeeping are echoing nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)