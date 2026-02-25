High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. Nuclear Talks in Geneva

Iran and the United States are engaging in a critical third round of negotiations in Geneva concerning Tehran's controversial nuclear program. President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Wednesday that the potential for a favorable outcome is within reach, emphasizing efforts to navigate away from a 'no war, no peace' scenario.

A U.S. delegation, including envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential advisor Jared Kushner, is set to meet with an Iranian team led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Thursday. As the U.S. fortifies its military presence in the Middle East, Iran has warned of reprisals targeting U.S. bases should aggression occur.

The United States and Israel assert that Iran aims to develop nuclear weapons, which Tehran contests, claiming its program is strictly peaceful. However, Iran's uranium enrichment levels remain a point of contention, nearing those needed for weaponization.

