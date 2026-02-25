Diplomatic Solutions: Trump's Stance on Iran
U.S. Vice President JD Vance reiterated President Donald Trump's commitment to finding a diplomatic solution with Iran. Vance emphasized that Trump is clear in his opposition to Iran developing a nuclear weapon and hopes Iran takes a diplomatic path in upcoming negotiations.
In a statement on Wednesday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance conveyed President Donald Trump's preference for diplomatically resolving tensions with Iran.
During an interview on Fox News, Vance reiterated Trump's stance, stressing the president's clear position against Iran acquiring nuclear capabilities.
He urged Iran to engage seriously in forthcoming negotiations set for Thursday, emphasizing the U.S.'s diplomatic hopes.
