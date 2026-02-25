Left Menu

Kalari Leap Showcases Military Might in Lakshadweep

The SAC, AFSOD, and Indian Coast Guard conducted 'Kalari Leap', a joint maritime exercise in the Lakshadweep and Minicoy archipelago. The exercise demonstrated joint planning, rapid force projection, and execution involving air and sea operations, enhancing the forces' operational readiness and collaboration in challenging maritime conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kavaratti | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:59 IST
The Southern Air Command (SAC) recently conducted a joint maritime exercise, 'Kalari Leap', in collaboration with the Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). Held in the challenging maritime environment of the Lakshadweep and Minicoy archipelago, the exercise aimed to validate joint planning, rapid force projection, and precision execution.

The drill featured a wide array of operations, including airborne and air-landed insertions, special heliborne tasks, amphibious assaults, anti-ship strikes, and search-and-rescue missions. Integral to the exercise were air operations utilizing assets like the AN-32, Mi-17V5, and Su-30MKI aircraft. The ICG contributed with its ships, Gemini boats, and Dornier 228 aircraft, vital for search and rescue and maritime strikes.

The AFSOD's special forces played a crucial role, engaging in combat free fall insertions and amphibious assaults. This exercise highlighted jointmanship and operational readiness, validating SAC's headquarters' capability to execute integrated air-maritime-special operations in India's island territories.

