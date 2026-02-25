Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

Puducherry is setting a national benchmark for election conduct, as noted by Chief Electoral Officer Gyanesh Kumar, who applauded the region for its peaceful elections and high voter engagement rates.

The CEC highlighted new measures, including color candidate photos, aimed at simplifying the voting process. With the latest Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Puducherry's voter count now stands at 9,44,211, with a noticeable higher female voter participation.

Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners and local officials, reinforced the objective of maintaining pure electoral rolls and insisted on strict adherence to the law, including curbing inducements, to ensure free and fair elections in the Union Territory.

