Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

CEC Gyanesh Kumar praised Puducherry for its exemplary conduct of elections and high voter turnout. He emphasized new initiatives like colored candidate photos to ease voting. The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was deemed a success, with the voter count now at 9,44,211.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:51 IST
Puducherry is setting a national benchmark for election conduct, as noted by Chief Electoral Officer Gyanesh Kumar, who applauded the region for its peaceful elections and high voter engagement rates.

The CEC highlighted new measures, including color candidate photos, aimed at simplifying the voting process. With the latest Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Puducherry's voter count now stands at 9,44,211, with a noticeable higher female voter participation.

Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners and local officials, reinforced the objective of maintaining pure electoral rolls and insisted on strict adherence to the law, including curbing inducements, to ensure free and fair elections in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

