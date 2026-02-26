Yogi Adityanath Strengthens India-Japan Ties with Focus on Green Energy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Japanese government and the Yamanashi Prefecture Governor for their pivotal roles in enhancing India-Japan relations and promoting clean energy projects. During his visit to Yamanashi, CM Adityanath addressed the collaborative efforts in energy, inspired by leaders like former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and India's PM Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister emphasized green hydrogen technology and academic excellence, citing an initiative by the Governor of Yamanashi to establish IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence. This move aligns with PM Modi's vision for Uttar Pradesh's energy self-sufficiency, underpinning sustainable energy solutions and innovation.

CM Yogi visited the Komekurayama Hydrogen Facility, observing the Power-to-Gas system's innovative use of solar energy to generate hydrogen. Highlighting sustainable growth, he lauded Yamanashi Prefecture's steps toward clean energy transition. Discussions with Japanese officials focused on economic ties, encouraging Japanese investment in Uttar Pradesh's manufacturing and emerging industries.

