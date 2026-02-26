Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Strengthens India-Japan Ties with Focus on Green Energy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the Japanese government and Yamanashi Prefecture for bolstering India-Japan relations through clean energy collaborations. His recent visit to Yamanashi highlighted advances in green hydrogen technology, aiming for sustainable growth and economic cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:07 IST
Yogi Adityanath Strengthens India-Japan Ties with Focus on Green Energy
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Japanese government and the Yamanashi Prefecture Governor for their pivotal roles in enhancing India-Japan relations and promoting clean energy projects. During his visit to Yamanashi, CM Adityanath addressed the collaborative efforts in energy, inspired by leaders like former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and India's PM Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister emphasized green hydrogen technology and academic excellence, citing an initiative by the Governor of Yamanashi to establish IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence. This move aligns with PM Modi's vision for Uttar Pradesh's energy self-sufficiency, underpinning sustainable energy solutions and innovation.

CM Yogi visited the Komekurayama Hydrogen Facility, observing the Power-to-Gas system's innovative use of solar energy to generate hydrogen. Highlighting sustainable growth, he lauded Yamanashi Prefecture's steps toward clean energy transition. Discussions with Japanese officials focused on economic ties, encouraging Japanese investment in Uttar Pradesh's manufacturing and emerging industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

 Global
2
Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

 Global
3
Europe's Balancing Act: A Call for Yuan Appreciation

Europe's Balancing Act: A Call for Yuan Appreciation

 Global
4
LSEG to Launch Multibillion-Pound Share Buyback

LSEG to Launch Multibillion-Pound Share Buyback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026