Parameshwara Steers Clear of Leadership Speculation

In a recent statement, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara distanced himself from slogans by supporters in Tumakuru, which touted him as the next Chief Minister. He made clear that any decisions regarding leadership are solely at the discretion of the party's high command.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara emphasized that he was not involved in any lobbying activities for the position and that the party leadership would deliberate on the matter when the time is right. His statements come amidst speculation spurred by his supporters' actions.

In other topics, Parameshwara highlighted government initiatives addressing issues such as missing children cases, illegal residency, and employment. He assured that the administration is working on resolving these concerns through various ongoing efforts and phased recruitments, aiming to bolster efficiency in governance.

