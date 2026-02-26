Left Menu

Transforming India's Customs: A Strategic Partner for Global Trade

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava emphasizes the role of customs reforms in boosting Indian exports through efficient procedures, supporting domestic manufacturing and MSMEs. Highlighting trust and technology as key reforms, he outlines the new collaborative approach between stakeholders, aiming to enhance global competitiveness and societal protection.

At the National Symposium on Customs Reforms-2026, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava highlighted the critical role customs reforms play in facilitating India's expanding export capabilities. By leveraging technology and building trust with stakeholders, the reforms aim to provide swift and certain access to global markets.

Shrivastava emphasized a shift from an adversarial to a cooperative relationship between the revenue department and industries. This transformation aligns with India's economic goals of deeper global integration and increasing digital commerce, which requires governance that is efficient and transparent.

Customs, as per Shrivastava, is a powerful institution for enhancing economic growth and global competitiveness. Upcoming reforms, which include stakeholder consultations, are set to redefine relationships and are integral to the national economic strategy as India aims for Viksit Bharat2047.

