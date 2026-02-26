Transforming India's Customs: A Strategic Partner for Global Trade

At the National Symposium on Customs Reforms-2026, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava highlighted the critical role customs reforms play in facilitating India's expanding export capabilities. By leveraging technology and building trust with stakeholders, the reforms aim to provide swift and certain access to global markets.

Shrivastava emphasized a shift from an adversarial to a cooperative relationship between the revenue department and industries. This transformation aligns with India's economic goals of deeper global integration and increasing digital commerce, which requires governance that is efficient and transparent.

Customs, as per Shrivastava, is a powerful institution for enhancing economic growth and global competitiveness. Upcoming reforms, which include stakeholder consultations, are set to redefine relationships and are integral to the national economic strategy as India aims for Viksit Bharat2047.