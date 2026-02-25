Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Netanyahu Elevate India-Israel Relations

In a landmark meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a discussion aimed at deepening bilateral ties. Held at Ben Gurion International Airport, the meeting covered technology, water management, and agriculture, signaling a commitment to enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

Modi, welcomed with a red-carpet reception, expressed gratitude for the hospitality and highlighted the potential for growth in sectors like talent partnerships. Netanyahu, expressing a personal rapport with Modi, emphasized the strong friendship reflecting broader national relations. The meeting is expected to advance collaboration in economic, security, and diplomatic areas.

The visit coincides with tensions in the Middle East, further emphasizing the importance of the India-Israel partnership. Since the elevation to a strategic partnership in 2017, ties have strengthened across defense, scientific research, cybersecurity, and innovation, showcasing continued progress despite regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)