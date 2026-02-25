The Indian National Congress has raised serious allegations suggesting that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had a role in shaping the post-2014 diplomatic framework between India and Israel. During a press conference, Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, pointed to email exchanges published under the 'Epstein Files' as evidence of Epstein's influence on India's foreign policy, traditionally based on the 'two-nation' theory regarding Israel and Palestine.

According to Khera, these emails suggest that Epstein facilitated interactions between significant figures such as Anil Ambani and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, ultimately influencing the diplomacy approach taken by the Indian government. The Congress party framed these claims under a satirical lens, with movie poster-inspired slogans lampooning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's alleged affiliations.

Khera further alleged that prominent Indian political figures, including BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, engaged with Epstein in shaping this diplomatic direction. No immediate comments were received from the implicated parties or the government. The allegations draw a disturbing picture of foreign policy influenced by unauthorized actors, potentially jeopardizing national security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)