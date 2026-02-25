Left Menu

Behind the Curtains: Epstein's Alleged Role in India-Israel Relations

The Congress alleges that Jeffrey Epstein influenced India's diplomatic relations with Israel post-2014. Congress' Pawan Khera claims key exchanges and meetings between Epstein, Indian politicians, and Israeli figures shaped foreign policy. The party questions the government's dealings, suggesting Epstein’s involvement casts a shadow over diplomatic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has raised serious allegations suggesting that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had a role in shaping the post-2014 diplomatic framework between India and Israel. During a press conference, Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, pointed to email exchanges published under the 'Epstein Files' as evidence of Epstein's influence on India's foreign policy, traditionally based on the 'two-nation' theory regarding Israel and Palestine.

According to Khera, these emails suggest that Epstein facilitated interactions between significant figures such as Anil Ambani and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, ultimately influencing the diplomacy approach taken by the Indian government. The Congress party framed these claims under a satirical lens, with movie poster-inspired slogans lampooning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's alleged affiliations.

Khera further alleged that prominent Indian political figures, including BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, engaged with Epstein in shaping this diplomatic direction. No immediate comments were received from the implicated parties or the government. The allegations draw a disturbing picture of foreign policy influenced by unauthorized actors, potentially jeopardizing national security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

