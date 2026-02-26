Hillary Clinton to Testify on Epstein: Behind Closed Doors

Hillary Clinton is scheduled for a closed-door testimony on Thursday to a congressional committee investigating the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Questions remain regarding how much new information Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, will provide in this session.

The Clintons initially resisted testifying but agreed after Congress threatened to hold them in contempt. Hillary Clinton is due to appear at 11 a.m. ET in Chappaqua, New York, followed by Bill Clinton the next day. The committee's head, James Comer, has promised public access to the transcripts.

Bill Clinton's past flights with Epstein and President Trump's prior social connections with the sex offender are under intense scrutiny. Meanwhile, newly released documents have brought attention to Epstein's ties with multiple business and political leaders, inciting investigations abroad involving high-profile figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)