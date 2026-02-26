Fake 'ED Raid' Ends in High-Stakes Heist at Delhi Home

In a shocking incident, an elderly couple residing in southeast Delhi fell victim to a cleverly orchestrated robbery. On a February morning, three men impersonating officials conducted a fake 'ED raid' at the home of RC Sabharwal and his wife, making off with approximately Rs 4 lakh and several luxury watches.

Authorities revealed that the couple's domestic help, along with four relatives, conspired the heist, with prior military and constabulary backgrounds aiding the operation. Police managed to trace and apprehend two of the accused through meticulous digital surveillance, including CCTV footage analysis and mobile data tracking.

The case illustrates an alarming trend of high-profile insider crimes, prompting heightened police efforts to locate the remaining suspects and recover stolen property. Investigations continue into the possibility of other similar offenses by the accused, with raids underway across various locations.