Left Menu

Fake 'ED Raid' Ends in High-Stakes Heist at Delhi Home

An elderly couple in southeast Delhi were robbed of Rs 4 lakh and valuables by impostors posing as officials in a fake 'ED raid.' The domestic help emerged as the mastermind with four accomplices. Police leveraged CCTV footage and technical surveillance to crack the case, leading to two arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:58 IST
Fake 'ED Raid' Ends in High-Stakes Heist at Delhi Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, an elderly couple residing in southeast Delhi fell victim to a cleverly orchestrated robbery. On a February morning, three men impersonating officials conducted a fake 'ED raid' at the home of RC Sabharwal and his wife, making off with approximately Rs 4 lakh and several luxury watches.

Authorities revealed that the couple's domestic help, along with four relatives, conspired the heist, with prior military and constabulary backgrounds aiding the operation. Police managed to trace and apprehend two of the accused through meticulous digital surveillance, including CCTV footage analysis and mobile data tracking.

The case illustrates an alarming trend of high-profile insider crimes, prompting heightened police efforts to locate the remaining suspects and recover stolen property. Investigations continue into the possibility of other similar offenses by the accused, with raids underway across various locations.

TRENDING

1
Emirates SkyCargo Expands India Operations with New Freighter Services

Emirates SkyCargo Expands India Operations with New Freighter Services

 India
2
Innovative Future Tech Training for Students Unveiled

Innovative Future Tech Training for Students Unveiled

 India
3
Vertiv and Netweb Technologies Team Up for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

Vertiv and Netweb Technologies Team Up for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

 India
4
VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026