Left Menu

WEF President Borge Brende Resigns Amid Epstein Investigation

Borge Brende, the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, announced his resignation following an independent investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Despite no further findings of concern, Brende chose to step down after over eight years in his position, citing the need for the Forum to continue without distractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:59 IST
WEF President Borge Brende Resigns Amid Epstein Investigation
Borge Brende

Borge Brende, the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, has announced his resignation. The decision comes in the wake of an independent investigation examining his connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, who took on the role at the WEF in 2017, revealed his decision shortly after the U.S. Justice Department disclosed that he had dined with Epstein on three occasions and exchanged communications with him. Although the investigation found no additional issues, Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, felt it was appropriate to leave his role to avert any potential distractions for the Forum's future endeavors.

The Forum's co-chairs confirmed that the independent review revealed no new concerns. In the interim, Alois Zwinggi will assume the position of president and CEO while the Board of Trustees orchestrates the search for a permanent successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull Racing and Oracle: Powering Into the Future with AI

Red Bull Racing and Oracle: Powering Into the Future with AI

 Global
2
Crafting Bharat: Behind the Scenes of Brand Ki Baat

Crafting Bharat: Behind the Scenes of Brand Ki Baat

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Standoff Could Ignite Regional Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Standoff Could Ignite Regional Conflict

 Israel
4
WEF President Borge Brende Steps Down Amid Epstein Investigation

WEF President Borge Brende Steps Down Amid Epstein Investigation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026