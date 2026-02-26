WEF President Borge Brende Resigns Amid Epstein Investigation
Borge Brende, the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, announced his resignation following an independent investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Despite no further findings of concern, Brende chose to step down after over eight years in his position, citing the need for the Forum to continue without distractions.
The Forum's co-chairs confirmed that the independent review revealed no new concerns. In the interim, Alois Zwinggi will assume the position of president and CEO while the Board of Trustees orchestrates the search for a permanent successor.
