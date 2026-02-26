WEF President Borge Brende Resigns Amid Epstein Investigation

Borge Brende, the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, has announced his resignation. The decision comes in the wake of an independent investigation examining his connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, who took on the role at the WEF in 2017, revealed his decision shortly after the U.S. Justice Department disclosed that he had dined with Epstein on three occasions and exchanged communications with him. Although the investigation found no additional issues, Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, felt it was appropriate to leave his role to avert any potential distractions for the Forum's future endeavors.

The Forum's co-chairs confirmed that the independent review revealed no new concerns. In the interim, Alois Zwinggi will assume the position of president and CEO while the Board of Trustees orchestrates the search for a permanent successor.

