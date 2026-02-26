Cindy McCain Steps Down Amid Health Concerns: A Leadership Shift at WFP

In a significant announcement, Cindy McCain revealed her plans to resign as the head of the United Nations World Food Programme. This decision comes months after she suffered a mild stroke, affecting her ability to manage the demanding role.

At 71, McCain, the widow of late U.S. Senator John McCain, assumed the position in 2023 following her tenure as U.S. ambassador to U.N. food and agriculture agencies. Despite intentions to fully recover and continue her duties, McCain concluded her health was not conducive to fulfilling the responsibilities.

The vacancy allows for U.S. President Donald Trump to nominate a successor to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.S., a key WFP donor, has not yet commented on McCain's announcement. The appointment process for a new Executive Director requires collaborative decision-making among prominent U.N. leaders.