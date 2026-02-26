Controversy Surrounds Musi River Beautification Amidst Political Turmoil

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson NV Subhash expressed concerns over the Musi river beautification project, highlighting its adverse impact on middle-class families. According to Subhash, the project forces these families to vacate, urging for its cancellation or structural modifications.

Initiated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Musi riverfront development aims to transform Telangana into a tourism hub while preserving historical buildings. An agreement with CII for stepwell restoration signifies efforts towards heritage conservation. Critics argue the project ignores essential community needs.

Amid severe floods in August 2025, opposition leader K T Rama Rao criticized the government's lack of preparedness and demanded compensation measures. Accusing Revanth Reddy of negligence, KTR highlighted the misuse of resources and insufficient flood alerts, calling for immediate corrective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)