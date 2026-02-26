Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Musi River Beautification Amidst Political Turmoil

The proposed Musi river beautification project in Telangana has drawn criticism for displacing middle-class families. The BJP demands changes or cancellation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's project faces opposition from KTR during flood-related controversies. State efforts focus on tourism and historical conservation amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:43 IST
Controversy Surrounds Musi River Beautification Amidst Political Turmoil
BJP spokesperson NV Subhash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson NV Subhash expressed concerns over the Musi river beautification project, highlighting its adverse impact on middle-class families. According to Subhash, the project forces these families to vacate, urging for its cancellation or structural modifications.

Initiated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Musi riverfront development aims to transform Telangana into a tourism hub while preserving historical buildings. An agreement with CII for stepwell restoration signifies efforts towards heritage conservation. Critics argue the project ignores essential community needs.

Amid severe floods in August 2025, opposition leader K T Rama Rao criticized the government's lack of preparedness and demanded compensation measures. Accusing Revanth Reddy of negligence, KTR highlighted the misuse of resources and insufficient flood alerts, calling for immediate corrective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

 Global
2
EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

 Global
3
Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

 United Kingdom
4
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026