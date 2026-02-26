Melania Trump's Historic U.N. Leadership
First Lady Melania Trump will chair a United Nations Security Council meeting focusing on education for tolerance and peace. This marks the first time a sitting American first lady presides over the council. The event comes as President Trump advocates for U.N. reforms to enhance its effectiveness.
In a historic move, First Lady Melania Trump is set to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, coinciding with the U.S.'s presidency of the council for July. Her focus will be on highlighting education as a pathway to promote tolerance and global peace.
This occasion marks the first instance of a sitting American first lady presiding over the 15-member council, a milestone emphasized by Melania Trump's office in a statement released Wednesday. During his term, President Donald Trump has been a staunch critic of the U.N., advocating for reforms to improve its efficacy.
Despite this criticism, President Trump expressed a changing stance last week during the first meeting of his Board of Peace. He emphasized the board's role in overseeing U.N. operations, aiming to ensure its effectiveness and financial stability. Trump stressed the importance of strengthening the U.N.'s capabilities and infrastructure.
