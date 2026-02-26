Haryana CM Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his disapproval of the Youth Congress leaders' 'shirtless protest' at a recent Artificial Intelligence Summit in New Delhi.

Saini, addressing the state assembly, asserted that such actions have insulted the nation on an international platform. He described the protest, which occurred during a globally attended event, as highly condemnable.

The Chief Minister stressed the bright future of artificial intelligence and noted that his government plans to establish AI hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula. The Youth Congress members protested the India-US trade deal at the venue before being removed by security.

(With inputs from agencies.)