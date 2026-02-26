Dramatic Standoff Over AI Impact Summit Protest: Activists in Custody

A Delhi court has remanded three Youth Congress activists to police custody after their arrest in Himachal Pradesh over a protest at the recent AI Impact Summit. The protestors were involved in a shirtless demonstration, leading to a dramatic standoff with the Shimla police before their transfer to Delhi.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta granted a three-day police remand following a plea by Delhi Police seeking a longer custodial interrogation. The activists, amid tight security, faced allegations of orchestrating a protest involving over one lakh printed T-shirts, requiring further interrogation to uncover the conspiracy's origin.

The accused's defense counsel criticized the police action as a politically motivated witch-hunt targeting opposition party members, citing similarities with previous cases. Meanwhile, a separate remand extension was granted for two other accused. The inter-state police efforts culminated in a tense standoff that concluded after 24 hours when Delhi Police received clearance to proceed with the detainees.

