Dramatic Standoff Over AI Impact Summit Protest: Activists in Custody

A Delhi court sends three Youth Congress activists to police custody following a standoff with Shimla police over an AI Impact Summit protest. The accused face a three-day custody period as police investigate the protest's origins and possible conspiracy. The defense claims political targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:52 IST
Dramatic Standoff Over AI Impact Summit Protest: Activists in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has remanded three Youth Congress activists to police custody after their arrest in Himachal Pradesh over a protest at the recent AI Impact Summit. The protestors were involved in a shirtless demonstration, leading to a dramatic standoff with the Shimla police before their transfer to Delhi.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta granted a three-day police remand following a plea by Delhi Police seeking a longer custodial interrogation. The activists, amid tight security, faced allegations of orchestrating a protest involving over one lakh printed T-shirts, requiring further interrogation to uncover the conspiracy's origin.

The accused's defense counsel criticized the police action as a politically motivated witch-hunt targeting opposition party members, citing similarities with previous cases. Meanwhile, a separate remand extension was granted for two other accused. The inter-state police efforts culminated in a tense standoff that concluded after 24 hours when Delhi Police received clearance to proceed with the detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

