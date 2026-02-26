Himachal's Political Standoff: The AI Impact Summit Drama

An intense political drama unfolded in Himachal Pradesh when BJP officials accused the state government of protecting individuals involved in a protest at Delhi's AI Impact Summit. This accusation has left the public questioning the state's handling of the situation.

The controversy began when Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest, displaying anti-government slogans at the summit venue. Their arrests by Delhi Police led to a dramatic standoff with local Himachal authorities, lasting several hours and sparking constitutional debates.

BJP president Rajiv Bindal, among others, criticized the Himachal government for creating inter-state tensions and misusing political power. Echoing these sentiments, BJP leaders expressed concerns over the repercussions on the state's reputation and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)