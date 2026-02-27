Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

Hannah Spencer, the Greens' newest lawmaker, delivered a victory speech that veered away from environmental themes, focusing instead on the economic divide and attacking wealthy elites profiting from Britain's working class. It was a pointed critique of the Labour Party under Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Greens' sweeping by-election victory in northwest England's Greater Manchester has intensified debates within Labour. Critics argue that Starmer's strategic pivot to the right on issues like immigration has alienated core leftist supporters, emboldening voices within the party to challenge this approach.

UNISON's general secretary, Andrea Egan, labeled Starmer's electoral strategy as flawed, asserting that the Greens are stepping into the void left by Labour's shift. The win has prompted Labour insiders to call for a reevaluation of the party's stance, emphasizing a return to its foundational principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)