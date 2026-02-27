Left Menu

India's Strategic Watch: Monitoring US Tariff Verdict's Impact on Trade Deal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal discusses India's response to the US Supreme Court's verdict against tariffs, highlighting a rebalancing clause in the interim trade deal with the US. Following the court's ruling on Trump's tariff policy, India negotiates changes while safeguarding sensitive sectors and exploring opportunities for domestic exporters.

Updated: 27-02-2026 15:47 IST
In light of the recent US Supreme Court decision against tariffs, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the flexibility of the interim trade deal with the US. The agreement includes provisions for rebalancing should circumstances change, underscoring India's strategic approach amid evolving international trade dynamics.

The court's ruling follows former President Donald Trump's announcement of a 10 percent temporary tariff on all US trading partners. With an eye on adjusting its position, India aims to ensure the deal's balance while protecting sensitive sectors like dairy and soyameal.

Minister Goyal highlighted opportunities for Indian exports, stressing the significance of comparative advantage over mere tariff ratios. Amidst negotiations, India remains poised to leverage positive elements in the trade pact, seeking expansions in industrial, food, and agricultural products.

