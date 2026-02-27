Assam BJP Tunes Up for Elections with 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

The Assam BJP has unveiled three strategic 'election songs' as part of a tactical move to bolster its grassroots reach, a day before the party embarks on its 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

Party chief, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, spearheaded the release event at the headquarters, alongside senior party figures Pradan Baruah, Rekha Verma, and Bansuri Swaraj.

The Yatra, aiming to highlight development and governance efforts, is set to connect with over a lakh people daily, as it embarks from Dhekiajuli, seeking public favor for an anticipated electoral success.

