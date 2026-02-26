Diplomatic Whisper: U.S. Officials Meet Raul Castro's Grandson

In a significant move on the international stage, U.S. officials linked to Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly held discussions with Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of ex-Cuban leader Raul Castro, during the regional Caribbean Community conference held in St. Kitts and Nevis this week.

The Miami Herald, relying on unnamed sources, disclosed that while the meeting itself took place, it remains uncertain if Rubio personally participated in the talks with Castro's grandson.

This diplomatic engagement highlights ongoing regional dialogues and the complexities of U.S.-Cuban relations, casting a spotlight on the quiet, often understated channels of diplomacy conducted during international conferences.

