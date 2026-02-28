Political Tremors in Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam's DMK Move Sparks Controversy

In a move that has sent ripples through the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has joined the ruling DMK, igniting concerns about potential shifts in the party's power structure. Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Jayaprakash issued a stern warning to DMK, predicting internal repercussions following this significant realignment.

Panneerselvam, who was expelled from AIADMK amid a leadership conflict in 2022, joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alongside his son, ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. The induction took place under the aegis of DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin, prompting a political churn. Jayaprakash suggests that the original DMK members, who have long fought against icons like MGR and Jayalalithaa, now face an internal challenge.

Meanwhile, the decision has not sat well with Panneerselvam's supporters, causing dissent. Followers express their distress, recalling the early legacy of AIADMK founders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Esadurai, a loyalist, declared the move as a betrayal, urging followers to adhere to the principles established by their party's forebears.

